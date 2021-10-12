 Skip to main content
Box: Eureka 5, Parkway Central 1
Box: Eureka 5, Parkway Central 1

1234Final
Eureka14005
Parkway Central00011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Eureka7-81-323/213/1
Parkway Central4-81-210/118/1
EurekaGA
Lilly McCollum (#4, F, Jr.)30
Hailey Leassner (#12, F)20
Isabelle Young (#17, F)01

Parkway CentralGA
Lilly Huss (#10, M, Sr.)10
Nikki Reed (#17, FOR, Sr.)01

