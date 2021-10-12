Box: Eureka 5, Parkway Central 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Eureka
|1
|4
|0
|0
|5
|Parkway Central
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Eureka
|7-8
|1-3
|23/2
|13/1
|Parkway Central
|4-8
|1-2
|10/1
|18/1
|Eureka
|G
|A
|Lilly McCollum (#4, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Hailey Leassner (#12, F)
|2
|0
|Isabelle Young (#17, F)
|0
|1
|Parkway Central
|G
|A
|Lilly Huss (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Nikki Reed (#17, FOR, Sr.)
|0
|1
