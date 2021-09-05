 Skip to main content
Box: Greenhill, Texas 3, Whitfield 2
1234Final
Whitfield10012
Greenhill, Texas11103
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Whitfield2-21-09/210/2
Greenhill, Texas2-30-08/220/5
WhitfieldGA
Tia Sansone (#4, F, Sr.)10
Safiya Butler (#13, D)10
Shaya Dry (#8, M, Sr.)01

Greenhill, Texas
Individual stats have not been reported.

