Box: John Burroughs 3, Lafayette 2
Box: John Burroughs 3, Lafayette 2

123Final
Lafayette0002
John Burroughs0123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette15-104-165/248/2
John Burroughs14-55-261/223/1
Lafayette
Individual stats have not been reported.

John BurroughsGA
Grace Pottebaum (#7, Sr.)20
Esther Pottebaum (#13, Jr.)10
Nadia Steinle (#20, Jr.)01
Sarah Ding (#1)01

