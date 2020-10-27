 Skip to main content
Box: John Burroughs 3, Nerinx Hall 2
1234Final
Nerinx Hall00002
John Burroughs00003
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nerinx Hall5-81-426/216/1
John Burroughs7-12-012/111/1
Nerinx Hall
Individual stats have not been reported.

John BurroughsGA
Riley King (#13, Sr.)02
Ellie Strahorn (#10, Jr.)10
Grace Pottebaum (#7, Jr.)10
Esther Pottebaum (#9, So.)10

