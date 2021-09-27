Box: John Burroughs 3, St. Joseph's 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|Final
|St. Joseph's
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|John Burroughs
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Joseph's
|6-4
|3-2
|20/2
|11/1
|John Burroughs
|8-4
|3-2
|32/3
|16/2
|St. Joseph's
|G
|A
|Ainsley Horstman (#19, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Lauren Miner (#2, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Sabrina Schultz (#25, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Kelly Dean (#34, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|John Burroughs
|Individual stats have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.