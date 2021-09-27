 Skip to main content
Box: John Burroughs 3, St. Joseph's 2
123456Final
St. Joseph's0002002
John Burroughs1001013
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Joseph's6-43-220/211/1
John Burroughs8-43-232/316/2
St. Joseph'sGA
Ainsley Horstman (#19, F, Jr.)10
Lauren Miner (#2, M, So.)10
Sabrina Schultz (#25, M, Jr.)01
Kelly Dean (#34, F, Sr.)01

John Burroughs
Individual stats have not been reported.

