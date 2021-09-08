 Skip to main content
Box: John Burroughs 3, Visitation 0
Box: John Burroughs 3, Visitation 0

1234Final
Visitation00000
John Burroughs00213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation2-20-011/29/2
John Burroughs5-20-022/46/1
John BurroughsGA
Grace Pottebaum (Sr.)02
Esther Pottebaum (Jr.)10
Nadia Steinle (Jr.)10
Sarah Ding10
Sara Wilkins (Sr.)01

