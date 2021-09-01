 Skip to main content
Box: John Burroughs 5, Marquette 0
Box: John Burroughs 5, Marquette 0

123Final
John Burroughs2035
Marquette0000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs2-00-011/60/0
Marquette2-20-05/28/4
John BurroughsGA
Grace Pottebaum (Sr.)20
Esther Pottebaum (Jr.)11
Nadia Steinle (Jr.)11
Sara Wilkins (Sr.)10
Milah Padda (Sr.)01

