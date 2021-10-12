 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: John Burroughs 6, Westminster 1
0 comments

Box: John Burroughs 6, Westminster 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Westminster10001
John Burroughs12036
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Westminster4-111-720/143/3
John Burroughs11-55-247/319/1
Westminster
Individual stats have not been reported.

John BurroughsGA
Ellie Strahorn (#10, Sr.)21
Grace Pottebaum (#7, Sr.)11
Nadia Steinle (#20, Jr.)10
Sarah Ding (#1)10
Remi Barnett (#53)10
Sarah Wilkins (#21, Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cardinals pitchers' report cards for 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News