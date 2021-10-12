Box: John Burroughs 6, Westminster 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Westminster
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|John Burroughs
|1
|2
|0
|3
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Westminster
|4-11
|1-7
|20/1
|43/3
|John Burroughs
|11-5
|5-2
|47/3
|19/1
|Westminster
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|John Burroughs
|G
|A
|Ellie Strahorn (#10, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Grace Pottebaum (#7, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Nadia Steinle (#20, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Sarah Ding (#1)
|1
|0
|Remi Barnett (#53)
|1
|0
|Sarah Wilkins (#21, Sr.)
|0
|1
