Box: John Burroughs 8, Oakville 0

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Oakville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|John Burroughs
|3
|0
|5
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Oakville
|8-6
|2-2
|33/2
|19/1
|John Burroughs
|13-5
|5-2
|58/4
|21/2
-
Summit sprints past Eureka to advance in Midwest Tournament
-
Dry leads Whitfield to win; Lafayette, Ladue and Nerinx Hall advance
-
Midwest Tournament field hockey roundup: Buehrer scores three in Parkway South's shutout win
-
Kirkwood hands St. Dominic rare loss in regular-season finale
-
Edwardsville proves it belongs with big win over Westminster
|John Burroughs
|G
|A
|Grace Pottebaum (#7, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Ellie Strahorn (#10, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Esther Pottebaum (#13, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Milah Padda (#22, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Sarah Wilkins (#21, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Katherine Pruett (#4, So.)
|1
|0
|Estelle Ballet (#15, Jr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.