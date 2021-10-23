 Skip to main content
Box: John Burroughs 8, Oakville 0
Box: John Burroughs 8, Oakville 0

123Final
Oakville0000
John Burroughs3058
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Oakville8-62-233/219/1
John Burroughs13-55-258/421/2
John BurroughsGA
Grace Pottebaum (#7, Sr.)30
Ellie Strahorn (#10, Sr.)11
Esther Pottebaum (#13, Jr.)11
Milah Padda (#22, Sr.)10
Sarah Wilkins (#21, Sr.)10
Katherine Pruett (#4, So.)10
Estelle Ballet (#15, Jr.)01

