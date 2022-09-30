Box: John Burroughs 8, Whitfield 0

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|John Burroughs
|0
|6
|2
|8
|Whitfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|11-3
|1-0
|49/3
|18/1
|Whitfield
|1-10
|0-4
|6/0
|50/3
|John Burroughs
|G
|A
|Sarah Ding (#1, So.)
|2
|1
|Katherine Pruett (#10, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Nadia Steinle (#14, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Esther Pottebaum (#7, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Katie Kantrovitz (#18, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Katy Chapman (#6, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Estelle Ballet (#15, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Kate Logsdon (#13, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Hanna Scheessele (#21, So.)
|0
|1