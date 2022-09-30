 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: John Burroughs 8, Whitfield 0

123Final
John Burroughs0628
Whitfield0000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs11-31-049/318/1
Whitfield1-100-46/050/3

John BurroughsGA
Sarah Ding (#1, So.)21
Katherine Pruett (#10, Jr.)20
Nadia Steinle (#14, Sr.)11
Esther Pottebaum (#7, Sr.)10
Katie Kantrovitz (#18, Sr.)10
Katy Chapman (#6, Fr.)10
Estelle Ballet (#15, Sr.)01
Kate Logsdon (#13, Fr.)01
Hanna Scheessele (#21, So.)01

