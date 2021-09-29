 Skip to main content
Box: Kirkwood 2, Marquette 1
Box: Kirkwood 2, Marquette 1

12345Final
Kirkwood001012
Marquette000101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kirkwood9-52-227/211/1
Marquette3-70-311/119/1
KirkwoodGA
Ellie Francois (#6, Jr.)10
Laurel Yoviene (#8)10
Ella Harms (#5, So.)01
Josie Ploszay (#17, Jr.)01

Marquette
Individual stats have not been reported.

