Box: Kirkwood 2, Webster Groves 0
12Final
Kirkwood112
Webster Groves000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kirkwood2-20-05/13/1
Webster Groves0-40-01/016/4
KirkwoodGA
Ellie Francois (#6, Jr.)10
Josie Ploszay (#17, Jr.)10
Sarah Neumann (#11, Jr.)01
Ella Harms (#5, So.)01

