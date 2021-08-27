 Skip to main content
Box: Kirkwood 3, Eureka 0
Box: Kirkwood 3, Eureka 0

1234Final
Kirkwood00003
Eureka00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kirkwood1-00-03/30/0
Eureka0-10-00/03/3
KirkwoodGA
Ava Losse (#19, Sr.)10
Ella Harms (#5, So.)10
Laurel Yoviene (#8)10
Josie Ploszay (#17, Jr.)02
Ellie Francois (#6, Jr.)01

News