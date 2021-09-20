Box: Kirkwood 5, Clayton 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Clayton
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kirkwood
|2
|1
|2
|0
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clayton
|4-4
|2-0
|7/1
|21/2
|Kirkwood
|8-3
|1-1
|23/3
|6/1
|Clayton
|G
|A
|Ruby Nadin (#7, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ella MacDonald (#9, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Kirkwood
|G
|A
|Josie Ploszay (#17, Jr.)
|2
|2
|Katie Weyerich (#7)
|1
|1
|Madeleine Krewet (#2)
|1
|0
|Laurel Yoviene (#8)
|1
|0
|Natalie Bickel (#16, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Ella Harms (#5, So.)
|0
|1
Tags
