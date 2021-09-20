 Skip to main content
Box: Kirkwood 5, Clayton 1
Box: Kirkwood 5, Clayton 1

1234Final
Clayton00011
Kirkwood21205
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clayton4-42-07/121/2
Kirkwood8-31-123/36/1
ClaytonGA
Ruby Nadin (#7, M, Jr.)10
Ella MacDonald (#9, F, Jr.)01

KirkwoodGA
Josie Ploszay (#17, Jr.)22
Katie Weyerich (#7)11
Madeleine Krewet (#2)10
Laurel Yoviene (#8)10
Natalie Bickel (#16, Sr.)01
Ella Harms (#5, So.)01

