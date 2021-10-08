Box: Ladue 4, Edwardsville 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ladue
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Edwardsville
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|8-5
|5-0
|24/2
|21/1
|Edwardsville
|2-12
|0-5
|10/1
|55/4
|Ladue
|G
|A
|Julia Tullman (#4, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Taylor Babb (#2, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Riley O'Neal (#22, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ava Verstappen (#34, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Mary Vetter (#5, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Edwardsville
|Individual stats have not been reported.
