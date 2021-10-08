 Skip to main content
Box: Ladue 4, Edwardsville 1
Box: Ladue 4, Edwardsville 1

1234Final
Ladue11114
Edwardsville00011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue8-55-024/221/1
Edwardsville2-120-510/155/4
LadueGA
Julia Tullman (#4, Sr.)20
Taylor Babb (#2, Jr.)11
Riley O'Neal (#22, Sr.)10
Ava Verstappen (#34, Sr.)01
Mary Vetter (#5, Jr.)01

Edwardsville
Individual stats have not been reported.

