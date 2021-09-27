 Skip to main content
Box: Ladue 4, Lafayette 3
Box: Ladue 4, Lafayette 3

12345Final
Lafayette002103
Ladue001214
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette7-81-140/238/2
Ladue4-43-012/117/1
Lafayette
Individual stats have not been reported.

LadueGA
Samantha Hillman (#17, Fr.)20
Ava Verstappen (#34, Sr.)10
Taylor Babb (#2, Jr.)10
Olivia Goeke (#6, M, Jr.)02
Mary Vetter (#5, Jr.)01

