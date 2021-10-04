Box: Ladue 4, Summit 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ladue
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Summit
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|7-4
|4-0
|20/2
|19/1
|Summit
|8-7
|3-2
|33/3
|35/3
|Ladue
|G
|A
|Olivia Goeke (#6, M, Jr.)
|1
|2
|Julia Tullman (#4, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Mary Vetter (#5, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Taylor Babb (#2, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Summit
|G
|A
|Rylie Morris (#15, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Grace Batelle (#6, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.