Box: Ladue 4, Summit 1
1234Final
Ladue20024
Summit00011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue7-44-020/219/1
Summit8-73-233/335/3
LadueGA
Olivia Goeke (#6, M, Jr.)12
Julia Tullman (#4, Sr.)10
Mary Vetter (#5, Jr.)10
Taylor Babb (#2, Jr.)10

SummitGA
Rylie Morris (#15, F, Sr.)10
Grace Batelle (#6, F, Jr.)01

