Box: Lafayette 2, Summit 1

Aug 28, 2021

1FinalSummit11Lafayette02OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgSummit2-10-05/22/1Lafayette3-00-014/53/1

SummitIndividual stats have not been reported.

LafayetteGAAna McClellan (#17, F, Sr.)11Lene Rossouw (#8, F, Jr.)10Olivia Williams (#14, F, So.)01