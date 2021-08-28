 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lafayette 2, Summit 1
0 comments

Box: Lafayette 2, Summit 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1Final
Summit11
Lafayette02
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit2-10-05/22/1
Lafayette3-00-014/53/1
Summit
Individual stats have not been reported.

LafayetteGA
Ana McClellan (#17, F, Sr.)11
Lene Rossouw (#8, F, Jr.)10
Olivia Williams (#14, F, So.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News