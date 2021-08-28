 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lafayette 3, Marquette 2
0 comments

Box: Lafayette 3, Marquette 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Marquette11002
Lafayette21003
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette1-10-04/23/2
Lafayette2-00-012/62/1
Marquette
Individual stats have not been reported.

Lafayette
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News