 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Lindbergh 4, Nerinx Hall 3

  • 0
1234567Final
Nerinx Hall00120003
Lindbergh00120014

People are also reading…

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nerinx Hall8-141-529/150/2
Lindbergh8-93-135/237/2
Nerinx Hall
Individual stats have not been reported.

LindberghGA
Ava Kientzy (#3, M, So.)11
Grace Colombo (#2, D, Sr.)10
Kylie Scott (#7, M, Jr.)10
TEAM STATS10
Calista Crocker (#13, M, Sr.)01
Jamieson Plager (#8, M, Sr.)01

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A golf breakthrough for Edwardsville, a record night at Kirkwood: Our Athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News