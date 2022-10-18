Box: Lindbergh 4, Nerinx Hall 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|Final
|Nerinx Hall
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Lindbergh
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Nerinx Hall
|8-14
|1-5
|29/1
|50/2
|Lindbergh
|8-9
|3-1
|35/2
|37/2
|Nerinx Hall
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Lindbergh
|G
|A
|Ava Kientzy (#3, M, So.)
|1
|1
|Grace Colombo (#2, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Kylie Scott (#7, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|TEAM STATS
|1
|0
|Calista Crocker (#13, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Jamieson Plager (#8, M, Sr.)
|0
|1