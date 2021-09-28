 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lindbergh 5, Parkway South 0
0 comments

Box: Lindbergh 5, Parkway South 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Lindbergh03115
Parkway South00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh8-02-034/40/0
Parkway South7-92-121/332/4
LindberghGA
Calista Crocker (#28, A, Jr.)10
Jessica Earley (#34, D, Sr.)10
Jordan Saufnauer (#43, M, Sr.)10
Grace Colombo (#44, M, Jr.)10
Savanah Cox (#4, A, Jr.)10
Dorothy Fife (#46, D, Sr.)01
Ava Kientzy (#17, M, Fr.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals’ Tommy Edman could finish with lowest OPS of NL doubles leader since 1916

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News