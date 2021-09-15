Box: Lindbergh 5, Webster Groves 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Webster Groves
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|0
|3
|0
|2
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|0-6
|0-1
|1/0
|22/4
|Lindbergh
|4-0
|0-0
|16/3
|0/0
-
|Lindbergh
|G
|A
|Lauren Rosebaum (#24, A, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Jessica Earley (#34, D, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Kylie Scott (#10, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Calista Crocker (#28, A, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ava Kientzy (#17, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
