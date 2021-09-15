 Skip to main content
Box: Lindbergh 5, Webster Groves 0
1234Final
Webster Groves00000
Lindbergh03025
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves0-60-11/022/4
Lindbergh4-00-016/30/0
LindberghGA
Lauren Rosebaum (#24, A, Jr.)11
Jessica Earley (#34, D, Sr.)11
Kylie Scott (#10, M, So.)10
Calista Crocker (#28, A, Jr.)10
Ava Kientzy (#17, M, Fr.)10

