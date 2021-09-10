 Skip to main content
Box: Lindbergh 7, Barat 0
Box: Lindbergh 7, Barat 0

1234Final
Barat00000
Lindbergh50027
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Barat0-10-00/07/7
Lindbergh2-00-010/100/0
LindberghGA
Calista Crocker (#28, A, Jr.)20
Savanah Cox (#4, A, Jr.)11
Ava Kientzy (#17, M, Fr.)11
Lauren Rosebaum (#24, A, Jr.)11
Jessica Earley (#34, D, Sr.)10
Kylie Scott (#10, M, So.)10
Jordan Saufnauer (#43, M, Sr.)01
Makoy White (#8, A, Sr.)01

