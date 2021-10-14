 Skip to main content
Box: Lindbergh 7, Parkway Central 0
Box: Lindbergh 7, Parkway Central 0

1234Final
Parkway Central00000
Lindbergh13127
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway Central4-91-310/143/3
Lindbergh13-04-055/40/0
LindberghGA
Ava Kientzy (#17, M, Fr.)30
Calista Crocker (#28, A, Jr.)21
Anna Birk (#30, D, Sr.)10
Lauren Rosenbaum (#24, A, Jr.)10
Dorothy Fife (#46, D, Sr.)02
Rylea Riffert (#49, M, So.)01
Zoe Earley (#38, M)01

News