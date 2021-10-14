Box: Lindbergh 7, Parkway Central 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|1
|3
|1
|2
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway Central
|4-9
|1-3
|10/1
|43/3
|Lindbergh
|13-0
|4-0
|55/4
|0/0
|Lindbergh
|G
|A
|Ava Kientzy (#17, M, Fr.)
|3
|0
|Calista Crocker (#28, A, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Anna Birk (#30, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Lauren Rosenbaum (#24, A, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Dorothy Fife (#46, D, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Rylea Riffert (#49, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Zoe Earley (#38, M)
|0
|1
