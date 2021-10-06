 Skip to main content
Box: Lindbergh 8, Lutheran South 0
Box: Lindbergh 8, Lutheran South 0

1234Final
Lutheran South00000
Lindbergh14128
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South1-81-24/044/5
Lindbergh11-02-044/50/0
LindberghGA
Calista Crocker (#28, A, Jr.)20
Sydney Thomas (#13, M, Sr.)20
Loren White (#99, G, Sr.)11
Jessica Earley (#34, D, Sr.)10
Dorothy Fife (#46, D, Sr.)10
Lauren Rosenbaum (#24, A, Jr.)10
Kylie Scott (#10, M, So.)02
Jamieson Plager (#48, A, Jr.)01

