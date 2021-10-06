Box: Lindbergh 8, Lutheran South 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran South
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|1
|4
|1
|2
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|1-8
|1-2
|4/0
|44/5
|Lindbergh
|11-0
|2-0
|44/5
|0/0
|Lindbergh
|G
|A
|Calista Crocker (#28, A, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Sydney Thomas (#13, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Loren White (#99, G, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Jessica Earley (#34, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Dorothy Fife (#46, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Lauren Rosenbaum (#24, A, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Kylie Scott (#10, M, So.)
|0
|2
|Jamieson Plager (#48, A, Jr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.