Box: Louisville Sacred Heart 4, Villa Duchesne 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Villa Duchesne
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Louisville Sacred Heart
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Villa Duchesne
|9-1
|3-0
|57/5
|15/1
|Louisville Sacred Heart
|1-0
|0-0
|4/0
|3/0
|Villa Duchesne
|G
|A
|Garner Hostnik (#18, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Georgia Leary (#4, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Ava Gueck (#10, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Gigi Edwards (#7, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Louisville Sacred Heart
|Individual stats have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.