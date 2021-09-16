 Skip to main content
Box: Louisville Sacred Heart 4, Villa Duchesne 3
Box: Louisville Sacred Heart 4, Villa Duchesne 3

1234Final
Villa Duchesne11103
Louisville Sacred Heart01124
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Villa Duchesne9-13-057/515/1
Louisville Sacred Heart1-00-04/03/0
Villa DuchesneGA
Garner Hostnik (#18, Sr.)11
Georgia Leary (#4, Jr.)11
Ava Gueck (#10, Sr.)10
Gigi Edwards (#7, Jr.)01

Louisville Sacred Heart
Individual stats have not been reported.

