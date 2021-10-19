 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 2, Webster Groves 0
Box: Marquette 2, Webster Groves 0

1234Final
Webster Groves00000
Marquette00002
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves3-140-47/039/2
Marquette5-121-419/141/2
MarquetteGA
Cece Kreh (#16, Jr.)10
Kenzie Petch (#21, Sr.)10

