Box: MICDS 3, Cor Jesu 0 BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Sep 3, 2021 23 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1234FinalMICDS00033Cor Jesu00000 OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgMICDS3-00-016/52/1Cor Jesu1-20-03/17/2 MICDSGAGreta Wolfsberger (#27, Sr.)20Anna Lochhead (#10, Sr.)10Ellie Lochhead (#15, So.)02 0 comments Tags 09-03-2021 Cor STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Field Hockey Field hockey season preview spotlight: Westminster's Scheulen wants to help diversify the sport she loves Aug 25, 2021 Westminster sophomore Mia Scheulen first picked up a field hockey stick at age 12 after she was invited to participate in practice drills by f… Field Hockey D: Garner Hostnik, senior, Villa Duchesne Aug 25, 2021 Anchored a defense that surrendered a mindboggling three goals all season on the way to a Midwest Tournament championship and 14-0 record. Hos… Field Hockey Field hockey preseason notebook: Edwardsville returns to competition; Lafayette uses disappointment as motivation Aug 25, 2021 After a season consisting only of practices and intrasquad scrimmages, the Edwardsville field hockey team played an actual opponent for the fi… Field Hockey Box: John Burroughs 6, Edwardsville 0 Aug 27, 2021 1234FinalEdwardsville00000John Burroughs22116 Field Hockey Box: Lafayette 6, Summit 2 Sep 1, 2021 1234FinalSummit10102Lafayette20226 Field Hockey Box: John Burroughs 5, Marquette 0 Sep 1, 2021 123FinalJohn Burroughs2035Marquette0000 Field Hockey M: Olivia Goeke, junior, Ladue Aug 25, 2021 A varsity starter since her freshman season, Goeke has emerged as one of the area’s top midfielders. She is the fearless flyer on defensive co… Field Hockey Box: Kirkwood 2, Webster Groves 0 Aug 31, 2021 12FinalKirkwood112Webster Groves000 Field Hockey Box: MICDS 7, Whitfield 0 Sep 1, 2021 1234FinalWhitfield00000MICDS40127 Field Hockey M: Grace Pottebaum, senior, John Burroughs Aug 25, 2021 University of North Carolina commit scored four goals and added four assists for the state runner-up Bombers. A tireless performer, Pottebaum …