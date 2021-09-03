 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 3, Cor Jesu 0
Box: MICDS 3, Cor Jesu 0

1234Final
MICDS00033
Cor Jesu00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
MICDS3-00-016/52/1
Cor Jesu1-20-03/17/2
MICDSGA
Greta Wolfsberger (#27, Sr.)20
Anna Lochhead (#10, Sr.)10
Ellie Lochhead (#15, So.)02

