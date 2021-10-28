Box: MICDS 3, John Burroughs 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|John Burroughs
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|MICDS
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|14-6
|5-2
|62/3
|26/1
|MICDS
|15-4
|7-1
|71/4
|25/1
|John Burroughs
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|MICDS
|G
|A
|Kate Oliver (#19, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Brecken Calcari (#3, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Caroline Birkel (#29, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Anna Lochhead (#10, Sr.)
|0
|1
