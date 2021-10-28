 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 3, John Burroughs 1
1234Final
John Burroughs00011
MICDS12003
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs14-65-262/326/1
MICDS15-47-171/425/1
John Burroughs
Individual stats have not been reported.

MICDSGA
Kate Oliver (#19, Sr.)10
Brecken Calcari (#3, Sr.)10
Caroline Birkel (#29, Fr.)10
Anna Lochhead (#10, Sr.)01

