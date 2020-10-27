Box: MICDS 3, St. Joseph's 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Joseph's
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|MICDS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Joseph's
|7-5
|3-3
|22/2
|18/2
|MICDS
|6-2
|1-1
|26/2
|7/1
|St. Joseph's
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|MICDS
|G
|A
|Jenna Bernstein (#42, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Kate Oliver (#19, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Livie Warren (#24, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Lily Baker (#44, M, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Anna Lochhead (#10, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
