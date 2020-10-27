 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 3, St. Joseph's 1
Box: MICDS 3, St. Joseph's 1

1234Final
St. Joseph's00001
MICDS00003
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Joseph's7-53-322/218/2
MICDS6-21-126/27/1
St. Joseph's
Individual stats have not been reported.

MICDSGA
Jenna Bernstein (#42, M, Sr.)10
Kate Oliver (#19, M, Jr.)10
Livie Warren (#24, F, Sr.)10
Lily Baker (#44, M, Sr.)02
Anna Lochhead (#10, M, Jr.)01

