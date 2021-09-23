 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 4, Westminster 1
Box: MICDS 4, Westminster 1

123Final
Westminster0101
MICDS0314
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Westminster2-71-511/129/3
MICDS6-34-130/315/2
WestminsterGA
Mia Scheulen (#23, So.)11

MICDSGA
Kate Oliver (#19, Sr.)20
Greta Wolfsberger (#27, Sr.)10
Caroline Birkel (#29, Fr.)10
Brecken Calcari (#3, Sr.)02
Marina Lea-Berstein (#9, Jr.)01

