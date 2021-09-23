Box: MICDS 4, Westminster 1

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Westminster
|0
|1
|0
|1
|MICDS
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Westminster
|2-7
|1-5
|11/1
|29/3
|MICDS
|6-3
|4-1
|30/3
|15/2
|Westminster
|G
|A
|Mia Scheulen (#23, So.)
|1
|1
|MICDS
|G
|A
|Kate Oliver (#19, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Greta Wolfsberger (#27, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Caroline Birkel (#29, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Brecken Calcari (#3, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Marina Lea-Berstein (#9, Jr.)
|0
|1
