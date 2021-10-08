Box: MICDS 6, Visitation 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|MICDS
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|6-7
|3-6
|33/2
|29/2
|MICDS
|11-3
|7-1
|52/4
|21/2
|Visitation
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|MICDS
|G
|A
|Kate Oliver (#19, Sr.)
|2
|4
|Anna Lochhead (#10, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Ellie Lochhead (#15, So.)
|1
|1
|Greta Wolfsberger (#27, Sr.)
|1
|0
