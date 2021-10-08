 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: MICDS 6, Visitation 3
0 comments

Box: MICDS 6, Visitation 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Visitation10203
MICDS31026
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation6-73-633/229/2
MICDS11-37-152/421/2
Visitation
Individual stats have not been reported.

MICDSGA
Kate Oliver (#19, Sr.)24
Anna Lochhead (#10, Sr.)20
Ellie Lochhead (#15, So.)11
Greta Wolfsberger (#27, Sr.)10

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eye On The Tigers: Just win, baby? Can Mizzou's new D-line coach Al Davis be the spark a struggling Tigers defense needs?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News