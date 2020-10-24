 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 7, Clayton 0
Box: MICDS 7, Clayton 0

1234Final
Clayton00000
MICDS32117
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clayton8-32-116/111/1
MICDS5-21-123/26/1
MICDSGA
Kate Oliver (#19, M, Jr.)31
Lily Baker (#44, M, Sr.)20
Anna Lochhead (#10, M, Jr.)12
Jenna Bernstein (#42, M, Sr.)03
Livie Warren (#24, F, Sr.)10
Brecken Calcari (#3, D, Jr.)01

Recap: MICDS upends Clayton

MICDS got a hat trick and an assist from Kate Oliver and two goals (including the game winner) from Lily Baker in a 7-0 victory over visiting …

