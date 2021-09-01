 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 7, Whitfield 0
Box: MICDS 7, Whitfield 0

1234Final
Whitfield00000
MICDS40127
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Whitfield0-10-00/07/7
MICDS2-00-013/132/2
MICDSGA
Kate Oliver (#19, Sr.)30
Anna Lochhead (#10, Sr.)22
Caroline Birkel (#29, Fr.)12
Ella Etherington (#7, So.)10
Ellie Lochhead (#15, So.)01

