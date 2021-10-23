Box: MICDS 8, Ursuline 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ursuline
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MICDS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ursuline
|7-12
|2-4
|22/1
|30/2
|MICDS
|13-4
|7-1
|65/3
|24/1
-
|MICDS
|G
|A
|Brecken Calcari (#3, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Greta Wolfsberger (#27, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Maya Grainick (#11, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Ella Etherington (#7, So.)
|1
|0
|Marina Lea-Berstein (#9, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ella Brauer (#48, So.)
|0
|1
|Caroline Birkel (#29, Fr.)
|0
|1
