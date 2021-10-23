 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 8, Ursuline 0
1234Final
Ursuline00000
MICDS00008
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ursuline7-122-422/130/2
MICDS13-47-165/324/1
MICDSGA
Brecken Calcari (#3, Sr.)20
Greta Wolfsberger (#27, Sr.)20
Maya Grainick (#11, Sr.)20
Ella Etherington (#7, So.)10
Marina Lea-Berstein (#9, Jr.)10
Ella Brauer (#48, So.)01
Caroline Birkel (#29, Fr.)01

