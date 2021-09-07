 Skip to main content
Box: Nerinx Hall 3, Summit 2
Box: Nerinx Hall 3, Summit 2

1234Final
Nerinx Hall10113
Summit11002
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nerinx Hall1-40-08/120/3
Summit4-30-016/312/2
Nerinx Hall
Individual stats have not been reported.

SummitGA
Grace Batelle (#6, F, Jr.)20
Rylie Morris (#15, F, Sr.)01
Avery Naum (#14, M, Jr.)01

