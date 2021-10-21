Box: Nerinx Hall 4, Notre Dame 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nerinx Hall
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Notre Dame
|8-9
|0-1
|35/2
|22/1
|Nerinx Hall
|9-11
|3-6
|32/2
|49/3
|Nerinx Hall
|G
|A
|Ellie Girsch (#28, Mid, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Katherine Urschler (#11, Fwd, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Kate Uhlenbrock (#6, Fwd, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Erica Smith (#20, Mid, So.)
|1
|0
|Lila Hershfelt (#12, Mid, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Audrey Manalang (#10, Fwd, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Molly Bryan (#16, Def, Jr.)
|0
|1
