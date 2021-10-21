 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Nerinx Hall 4, Notre Dame 0
0 comments

Box: Nerinx Hall 4, Notre Dame 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Notre Dame00000
Nerinx Hall01214
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Notre Dame8-90-135/222/1
Nerinx Hall9-113-632/249/3
Nerinx HallGA
Ellie Girsch (#28, Mid, Sr.)10
Katherine Urschler (#11, Fwd, Sr.)10
Kate Uhlenbrock (#6, Fwd, Jr.)10
Erica Smith (#20, Mid, So.)10
Lila Hershfelt (#12, Mid, Sr.)02
Audrey Manalang (#10, Fwd, Sr.)01
Molly Bryan (#16, Def, Jr.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News