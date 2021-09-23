 Skip to main content
Box: Nerinx Hall 5, Edwardsville 1
Box: Nerinx Hall 5, Edwardsville 1

1234Final
Edwardsville00001
Nerinx Hall00005
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Edwardsville2-60-27/129/3
Nerinx Hall6-53-324/330/3
Edwardsville
Individual stats have not been reported.

Nerinx HallGA
Audrey Woods (#1, Mid, Jr.)21
Kate Uhlenbrock (#6, Fwd, Jr.)11
Lizzie McHugh (#2, Fwd, Sr.)10
Audrey Manalang (#10, Fwd, Sr.)10
Ellie Girsch (#28, Mid, Sr.)01
Meg Medler (#14, Mid, Sr.)01

