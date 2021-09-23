Box: Nerinx Hall 5, Edwardsville 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Edwardsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nerinx Hall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Edwardsville
|2-6
|0-2
|7/1
|29/3
|Nerinx Hall
|6-5
|3-3
|24/3
|30/3
|Edwardsville
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Nerinx Hall
|G
|A
|Audrey Woods (#1, Mid, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Kate Uhlenbrock (#6, Fwd, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Lizzie McHugh (#2, Fwd, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Audrey Manalang (#10, Fwd, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ellie Girsch (#28, Mid, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Meg Medler (#14, Mid, Sr.)
|0
|1
