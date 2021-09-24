Box: Parkway South 2, Oakville 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Oakville
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Parkway South
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Oakville
|4-2
|2-0
|7/1
|5/1
|Parkway South
|7-7
|2-0
|21/4
|24/4
|Oakville
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Parkway South
|G
|A
|Adison Irace (#2)
|1
|0
|Caitlyn Wilson (#12)
|1
|0
|Emme Heimlich (#20)
|0
|1
|Libby Rebholtz (#28)
|0
|1
|Sydney Buehrer (#8)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.