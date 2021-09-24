 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Parkway South 2, Oakville 1
0 comments

Box: Parkway South 2, Oakville 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Oakville10001
Parkway South02002
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Oakville4-22-07/15/1
Parkway South7-72-021/424/4
Oakville
Individual stats have not been reported.

Parkway SouthGA
Adison Irace (#2)10
Caitlyn Wilson (#12)10
Emme Heimlich (#20)01
Libby Rebholtz (#28)01
Sydney Buehrer (#8)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals-Cubs series stirs memories of magical 2011 win, 10 years ago today, when Adron Chambers scored on walk-off wild pitch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News