Box: Parkway South 4, Pattonville 0
Box: Parkway South 4, Pattonville 0

1234Final
Pattonville00000
Parkway South10214
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pattonville0-130-41/055/4
Parkway South11-103-131/234/3
Parkway SouthGA
Sydney Buehrer (#8)30
Sophie Beckemeyer (#25, Sr.)10
Lynne Mawhinney (#18)02
Maggie Schlesinger (#13)01
Adison Irace (#2)01
Mary Murphy (#17)01

