Box: Parkway South 4, Pattonville 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pattonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parkway South
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|0-13
|0-4
|1/0
|55/4
|Parkway South
|11-10
|3-1
|31/2
|34/3
|Parkway South
|G
|A
|Sydney Buehrer (#8)
|3
|0
|Sophie Beckemeyer (#25, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Lynne Mawhinney (#18)
|0
|2
|Maggie Schlesinger (#13)
|0
|1
|Adison Irace (#2)
|0
|1
|Mary Murphy (#17)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.