 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Parkway South 5, Lutheran South 0
0 comments

Box: Parkway South 5, Lutheran South 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Parkway South10405
Lutheran South00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway South2-20-07/26/2
Lutheran South0-10-00/05/1
Parkway SouthGA
Sydney Buehrer (#8)12
Mary Murphy (#17)12
Maggie Schlesinger (#13)10
Caitlyn Wilson (#12)10
Skylar Menner (#5)10

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News