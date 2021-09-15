 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway South 6, Pattonville 0
Box: Parkway South 6, Pattonville 0

1234Final
Parkway South12216
Pattonville00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway South5-52-017/217/2
Pattonville0-30-10/013/1
Parkway SouthGA
Sophie Beckemeyer (#25, Sr.)20
Sydney Buehrer (#8)11
Adison Irace (#2)11
Maggie Schlesinger (#13)11
Caitlyn Wilson (#12)11
Mary Murphy (#17)01
Kelly Ritter (#21)01

