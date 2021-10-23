 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway West 1, Marquette 0
123Final
Marquette0000
Parkway West0011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette6-131-420/142/2
Parkway West14-64-028/118/1
Parkway WestGA
Marissa Liu (#7, MID, Sr.)10
Anne Zahoran (#8, FWD, Sr.)01

