Box: Parkway West 1, Marquette 0

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Marquette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parkway West
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|6-13
|1-4
|20/1
|42/2
|Parkway West
|14-6
|4-0
|28/1
|18/1
|Parkway West
|G
|A
|Marissa Liu (#7, MID, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Anne Zahoran (#8, FWD, Sr.)
|0
|1
