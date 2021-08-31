 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway West 1, Rosati-Kain 0
Box: Parkway West 1, Rosati-Kain 0

1234Final
Rosati-Kain00000
Parkway West00011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rosati-Kain0-10-00/01/1
Parkway West3-10-05/52/2
Parkway WestGA
Marissa Liu (#7, MID, Sr.)10
Anne Zahoran (#8, FWD, Sr.)01
Megan Hoenecke (#9, DEF, Jr.)01

