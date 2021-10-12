Box: Parkway West 2, Clayton 1

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Clayton
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Parkway West
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clayton
|5-11
|3-1
|19/1
|42/2
|Parkway West
|13-5
|4-0
|27/2
|16/1
|Clayton
|G
|A
|Katie Murdoch (#20, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Wendy Humphreys (#12, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Parkway West
|G
|A
|Marissa Liu (#7, MID, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Triniti Cook (#14, FWD, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Megan Hoenecke (#9, DEF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Anne Zahoran (#8, FWD, Sr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.