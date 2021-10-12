 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway West 2, Clayton 1
Box: Parkway West 2, Clayton 1

123Final
Clayton0011
Parkway West0112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clayton5-113-119/142/2
Parkway West13-54-027/216/1
ClaytonGA
Katie Murdoch (#20, D, Sr.)10
Wendy Humphreys (#12, M, Sr.)01

Parkway WestGA
Marissa Liu (#7, MID, Sr.)10
Triniti Cook (#14, FWD, Sr.)10
Megan Hoenecke (#9, DEF, Jr.)01
Anne Zahoran (#8, FWD, Sr.)01

