Box: Parkway West 2, Notre Dame 1
1234Final
Parkway West00022
Notre Dame00011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway West7-40-015/110/1
Notre Dame2-60-07/111/1
Parkway WestGA
Marissa Liu (#7, MID, Sr.)10
Triniti Cook (#14, FWD, Sr.)10
Ava Ruther (#10, MID, So.)01
Hannah Zaiser (#4, FWD, Fr.)01

Notre Dame
Individual stats have not been reported.

