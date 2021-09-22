Box: Parkway West 2, Notre Dame 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway West
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway West
|7-4
|0-0
|15/1
|10/1
|Notre Dame
|2-6
|0-0
|7/1
|11/1
|Parkway West
|G
|A
|Marissa Liu (#7, MID, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Triniti Cook (#14, FWD, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ava Ruther (#10, MID, So.)
|0
|1
|Hannah Zaiser (#4, FWD, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Notre Dame
|Individual stats have not been reported.
