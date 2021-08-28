 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway West 3, Parkway South 0
Box: Parkway West 3, Parkway South 0

1234Final
Parkway West10113
Parkway South00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway West2-10-04/12/1
Parkway South1-20-02/16/2
Parkway WestGA
Marissa Liu (#7, MID, Sr.)10
Grace Dickherber (#6, FWD, Sr.)10
Triniti Cook (#14, FWD, Sr.)10
Ava Kayser (#11, MID, Jr.)01

