Box: Pembroke Hill 2, Parkway West 0
Box: Pembroke Hill 2, Parkway West 0

123Final
Pembroke Hill0112
Parkway West0000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pembroke Hill5-00-022/41/0
Parkway West13-64-027/518/4
Pembroke Hill
Individual stats have not been reported.

