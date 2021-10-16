Box: Pembroke Hill 2, Parkway West 0

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Pembroke Hill
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Parkway West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pembroke Hill
|5-0
|0-0
|22/4
|1/0
|Parkway West
|13-6
|4-0
|27/5
|18/4
-
Kirkwood hands St. Dominic rare loss in regular-season finale
-
Recap: Cor Jesu outlasts Villa Duchesne
-
Lindbergh remains unbeaten with balanced effort against Parkway South
-
St. Joseph's turns up heat in second half to knock off Lafayette
-
Villa Duchesne clamps down on defense in knocking off rival MICDS
|Pembroke Hill
|Individual stats have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.