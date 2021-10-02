 Skip to main content
Box: St. Dominic 4, Barat 0
12Final
St. Dominic224
Barat000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Dominic8-11-026/33/0
Barat1-50-13/022/2
St. DominicGA
Gabriella Povich (#35, F, Sr.)20
Mallory Allen (#30, F, So.)11
Ellie Cook (#33, M, Sr.)10
Riley Monroe (#32, D, Sr.)01
Lily Brengarth (#37, M, Sr.)01
Emma Gober (#19, D, Sr.)01

