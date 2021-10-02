Box: St. Dominic 4, Barat 0

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Dominic
|2
|2
|4
|Barat
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Dominic
|8-1
|1-0
|26/3
|3/0
|Barat
|1-5
|0-1
|3/0
|22/2
|St. Dominic
|G
|A
|Gabriella Povich (#35, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Mallory Allen (#30, F, So.)
|1
|1
|Ellie Cook (#33, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Riley Monroe (#32, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Lily Brengarth (#37, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Emma Gober (#19, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
