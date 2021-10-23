 Skip to main content
Box: St. Joseph's 3, Whitfield 0
Box: St. Joseph's 3, Whitfield 0

1Final
Whitfield00
St. Joseph's33
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Whitfield8-102-630/242/2
St. Joseph's12-55-345/219/1
St. Joseph'sGA
Kelly Dean (#34, F, Sr.)11
Laura Halliday (#17, F, Sr.)02
Delanie Winkleman (#8, F, Sr.)10
Ella Weiss (#9, M, Jr.)10

