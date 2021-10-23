Box: St. Joseph's 3, Whitfield 0

|1
|Final
|Whitfield
|0
|0
|St. Joseph's
|3
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Whitfield
|8-10
|2-6
|30/2
|42/2
|St. Joseph's
|12-5
|5-3
|45/2
|19/1
|St. Joseph's
|G
|A
|Kelly Dean (#34, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Laura Halliday (#17, F, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Delanie Winkleman (#8, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ella Weiss (#9, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
